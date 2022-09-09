Longhorns Daily News: Austin-based YETI and meat maestro Matt Pittman are joining forces for the Texas, Alabama tailgate

Texas Longhorns fans, the time is upon us. The Alabama Crimson Tide are coming to town.
We’ve been talking about it all week – all offseason, really, since schedules were released.
However, that’s not the extent of those joining Texas fans in Austin this weekend for the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide’s first meeting since the 2009 BCS Championship game ... when Alabama beat Texas and its second-string quarterback after Colt McCoy went down.
Meat Church founder Matt Pittman, an Austin-based Alabama fan, is joining forces with the kings (and, to be fair, queens) of badass coolers, YETI, at the Texas-Alabama tailgate. Pittman plans on firing up some of his signature tours du force of meat, including Alabama-style pulled pork. YETI, meanwhile, will show off their new featured wheeled coolers. The coolers are part of YETI’s new Wheeled Cooler family – the Roadie 48 and the Roadie 60.
Their tailgate will take place on Bevo Boulevard. Pittman’s pulled pork will be available at 8am. At 9am, YETI will start weaving their way through crowd with a few meat treats.
Look for this guy, folks. (Pictured below.)
Loving my@new @hedleybennett custom apron.— Meat Church ™ (@MeatChurch) August 23, 2022
Get one for yourself! https://t.co/f9AXsydL2h pic.twitter.com/mVAB4c9lI6
A preview of YETI’s new coolers:
YETI Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler - https://t.co/qiHUYKfXoa pic.twitter.com/rWoIh6WO0D— Cool Material (@coolmaterial) July 22, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas ex Phil Dawson leading resurgence in first season at Hyde Park
Austin American-Statesman: How close did Texas get to Nick Saban? Depends on whom you’re asking
Austin American-Statesman: College football universe focuses on Alabama-Texas matchup
Dallas Morning News: Texas-Alabama threatens to define Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns legacy to this point
Dallas Morning News: Southlake Carroll legend Quinn Ewers has chance to back up NIL hype as Texas QB
Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Will Texas rewrite history in rematch of 2010 BCS Championship Game?
247Sports: Where Texas needs to shine to maximize success against No. 1 Alabama
247Sports: Key takeaways from Steve Sarkisian’s final thoughts before Texas faces No. 1 Alabama
Inside Texas: Humidor: Team notes before Texas versus Alabama
Inside Texas: Friday: Call Texas vs. Alabama the way you see it
Inside Texas: The Alabama defense has a clear EDGE versus Texas
Inside Texas: Bijan Robinson excited for the opportunity to face off against Alabama
Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian explains decision to return for second stint with Nick Saban, Alabama in 2019: ‘I owed him’
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Steve Sarkisian says the training wheels are off for Texas QB Quinn Ewers
For Steve Sarkisian and Texas, Alabama is just another game on the schedule
BON Roundtable: Takeaways from ULM, predictions for Alabama
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Austin American-Statesman: Texas and Alabama’s football teams often chase the same recruits
247Sports: The Huddle: Recruiting notes from Thursday night
247Sports: WATCH: Elite Texas commit Ryan Niblett showcases blazing speed on jet sweep touchdown
247Sports: Thursday Night Live: Recruiting updates, TXHSFB game thread
Inside Texas: Humidor: Recruiting notes, visitor list for Texas-Alabama
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: College football Week 2 predictions: Picks for 20 games, including Texas-Alabama and more
Dallas Morning News: Texas Tech-Texas series in jeopardy as Longhorns move to SEC, report says
Our Daily Bears: Rounding up national pundits’ BYU-Baylor predictions
Viva the Matadors: Blidi shines as defense completely neutralizes Murray State
Viva the Matadors: Texas Tech hosts Houston in a future Big 12 battle
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia Thread Alert: Gold rush Kansas
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Players To Watch: Iowa Hawkeyes
Bring On The Cats: Wabash clusterf*!@
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: The Bills looked like the Super Bowl favorites they’re supposed to be
SB Nation: The Rams are in deep, deep trouble already
SB Nation: Aaron Judge is mashing a baseball better than anyone since Barry Bonds
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball takes on Denver tonight at 2pm Central.
this afternoon's plans https://t.co/PvqLZ6Se0q#HookEm pic.twitter.com/DvpjEQSz5Y— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 9, 2022
Loading comments...