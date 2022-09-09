Longhorns Daily News: Austin-based YETI and meat maestro Matt Pittman are joining forces for the Texas, Alabama tailgate

Texas Longhorns fans, the time is upon us. The Alabama Crimson Tide are coming to town.

We’ve been talking about it all week – all offseason, really, since schedules were released.

However, that’s not the extent of those joining Texas fans in Austin this weekend for the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide’s first meeting since the 2009 BCS Championship game ... when Alabama beat Texas and its second-string quarterback after Colt McCoy went down.

Meat Church founder Matt Pittman, an Austin-based Alabama fan, is joining forces with the kings (and, to be fair, queens) of badass coolers, YETI, at the Texas-Alabama tailgate. Pittman plans on firing up some of his signature tours du force of meat, including Alabama-style pulled pork. YETI, meanwhile, will show off their new featured wheeled coolers. The coolers are part of YETI’s new Wheeled Cooler family – the Roadie 48 and the Roadie 60.

Their tailgate will take place on Bevo Boulevard. Pittman’s pulled pork will be available at 8am. At 9am, YETI will start weaving their way through crowd with a few meat treats.

Look for this guy, folks. (Pictured below.)

A preview of YETI’s new coolers:

