WATCH: Hype video for Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama

The Texas Longhorns. The No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. College GameDay. Big Noon Saturday. The Today Show. One hundred thousand fans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The stage is set for Saturday’s game. The only thing left is to hear a message from Matthew McConaughey, the Texas Minister of Culture, in a hype video.

“At the University of Texas, we sign up for an opportunity to be great,” McConaughey says in the voiceover. “Part of the deal. Let me tell you, they’re rare. All summer, we watered the turf with sweat. We woke up every morning with the sun and we worked until it went back down. Just to do it again the next day and the next day and the next. Now, the question is, what will we do when the moment arrives? The moment is here. Right, right now.

“A big noon showdown. 100 degrees and 100,000 screaming fans because no sir, no ma’am, you cannot have a stampede without the herd. This Saturday, oh, it’s gonna be hot, folks. The same Texas heat we were born in the same Texas heat we were molded by — this is football weather, folks. And opportunity is right in front of us. On Saturday morning, bring the heat. Hook ‘em! Let’s go baby.”