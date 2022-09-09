 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: Bijan Robinson gifted his teammates burnt orange Beats headphones

Update: Still a blessing. And the reaction of his teammates was incredible.

By Wescott Eberts
Louisiana Monroe v Texas Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

A week after donating $3,000 worth of backpacks to a local school, Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson took care of his teammates by gifting them custom burnt orange Beats Studio headphones.

“Fellas, This is our year! Hope you enjoy these custom Beats Studio headphones as a token of my appreciation for all the hard work you’ve put forth during camp. Let’s go get this first W and go be a blessing to everyone,” Robinson wrote in the note to his teammates.

How did they take it? Let’s say it went over well.

Robinson is giving back after becoming one of the biggest beneficiaries of new Name, Image, and Likeness rules went into effect last year — his sixth NIL deal landed him a Lamborghini and he recently released a mustard called “Bijan Mustardson” that he said is selling well. So well, in fact, the website has already sold out.

“How Bijan represents the university, represents himself, the student that he is, the result of that is why he’s got this NIL deal,” Sarkisian said of Robinson’s Lamborghini deal.

And now Robinson continues to give back to his community and his team.

