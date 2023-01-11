Longhorn Republic Podcast: Basketball post-Chris Beard

The Texas Longhorns moved on from basketball coach Chris Beard last week and stepped into uncertainty about the coaching future of the program. However, the Longhorns answered some questions about interim head coach Rodney Terry’s ability to coach defense with a narrow win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. What did we learn and what do we hope to see for the remainder of the season?

As football season comes to a close, so does the first semester of scoring for the Director’s Cup. After winning back-to-back cups in the previous academic years, Texas improved their first-semester performance from a year ago, with the usual suspects that propel the Longhorns to victory still waiting to take center stage. As we set up for an exciting spring, we get a breakdown of the scoring and where Texas goes next from Brett Wilkinson (@Direct_Cupdates).

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)