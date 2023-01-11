2024 3-star QB Trey Owens commits to Texas

Following a quarterback signee like 2023 No. 1 prospect Arch Manning is never an easy choice, but it’s one that 2024 Cy-Fair quarterback Trey Owens made by committing to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, following a flurry of projections for him to pledge to the Longhorns.

“Me and my family kind of talked. Do we really have reason to wait?,” Owens told Orangebloods. “UT has given me everything I’ve needed, anything I could really want. There was really no reason to wait.”

The 6’4.5, 200-pounder is plenty familiar with the Forty Acres after making multiple visits to campus last fall and picking up his offer from Texas in early November. Other offers for the pro-style quarterback include Baylor, Houston, SMU, Texas Tech, and Washington State.

For Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, Owens was the only in-state target with three others offers out at the position and all three going to top-20 national prospects from out of state.

A consensus three-star prospect, Owens is the No. 432 prospect nationally and the No. 34 quarterback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Owens is now the third commit in the 2024 recruiting class for the Longhorns, joining Houston Clear Lake athlete Hunter Moddon and Aledo cornerback Jaden Allen.