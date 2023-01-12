Suspended Texas CB Ishmael Ibraheem enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns rising redshirt sophomore cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday,

The 6’2, 169-pounder signed with Texas in the 2021 recruiting class as a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 202 player nationally and the No. 14 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. During the recruiting process, Ibraheem received 36 total offers, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and USC, among others.

After arriving on the Forty Acres, Ibraheem appeared in the win over Rice before missing the final nine games due to injury. As a redshirt freshman, he had a pass breakup in the season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe.

But Ibraheem’s brief career at Texas was defined by legal issues that began even before he signed. In Dec. 2020, Ibraheem was arrested for carjacking and evading arrest, eventually completing community service and signing with the Longhorns in February.

A year later, he was charged with violating Oklahoma’s revenge porn law for nonconsensually sharing explicit images of an Oklahoma State student. Texas suspended him indefinitely.

In late September of this year, Ibraheem was arrested by UTPD and charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor interfering with an emergency phone call after a physical altercation with his girlfriend during which he allegedly pushed her down the stairs. Texas suspended him indefinitely.