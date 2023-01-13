Survey Results: Should Rodney Terry remain the head coach?

This week’s SB Nation Reacts Survey asked “who should take over as the Texas basketball head coach.”

With Rodney Terry stepping in as the interim coach, the Longhorns have won seven of their eight games including an impressive double-digit comeback against TCU earlier this week. But that hasn’t impressed enough Texas fans thus far with only 17% of the vote in favor of Terry taking over full-time.

The “Other” option garnered the most votes with 32% in favor of someone not named Rodney Terry, Ivey, or John Calipari.

Former Longhorn Royal Ivey has been a popular name thrown around, receiving the second most votes at 27%, but has not held a head coaching gig. Calipari, in his 14th season as the Kentucky head coach, is in the midst of a 10-6 season including a porous 1-3 record in conference play.

While “other” can consist of literally any coach in the world, Nate Oats and Eric Musselman seem to be the top choices among Texas fans. Let us know your thoughts below!