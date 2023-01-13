Reports: Texas RG Cole Hutson underwent shoulder surgery this week

Texas Longhorns rising sophomore right guard Cole Hutson underwent surgery on Monday to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, according to reports from Inside Texas and Horns247 on Friday, and will miss winter conditioning and spring practice.

Hutson suffered the injury in high school and played through it while participating in spring practice last year and then starting all 13 games for the Longhorns as a true freshman, allowing one sack, four quarterback hits, and 19 hurries while committing four penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.

As a member of the seven-man offensive line class for Texas in 2022, expectations weren’t especially high for the consensus four-star prospect, who was ranked as the No. 362 player nationally and the No. 13 interior offensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. But because Hutson was the only early enrollee and put off having surgery, he was able to earn the starting job in spring practice and held on to it when the rest of the offensive line class arrived during the summer.

With Hutson out during spring practice, former five-star prospect DJ Campbell will receive the first opportunity to replace Hutson with the starters, all five of whom started all 13 games in 2022. Rising redshirt freshman Malik Agbo could also compete at the position after backing up rising junior Hayden Conner at left guard.

Additionally, four of the five offensive line signees in the 2023 recruiting class are already on campus — 6’4, 305-pounder Jaydon Chatman, 6’6, 353-pounder Andre Cojoe, 6’6, 370-pounder Payton Kirkland, and 6’7, 355-pounder Connor Stroh.

Texas rising redshirt freshman offensive lineman Conner Robertson is recovering from surgery on his left wrist, according to Horns247, while rising redshirt sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks had hernia surgery following the Alamo Bowl.