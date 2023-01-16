Texas moves up to No. 7 in the AP Top 25

Following an 18-point comeback against the then-No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs and a 12-point comeback against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Texas Longhorns moved up three spots to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday.

At 15-2 and 4-1 in the Big 12, the Horns rank No. 9 in KenPom.com’s adjusted efficiency metric, No. 11 in the NET rankings, and tied for second in the conference standings.

On Tuesday, Texas travels to Ames to face No. 12 Iowa State, which moved up two spots after losing a close game to No. 2 Kansas and blew out Texas Tech last week, in the season’s most difficult road matchup for the Longhorns to date. On Saturday, West Virginia visits the Moody Center in some turmoil after Bob Huggins fired a longtime assistant and the Mountaineers got off to an 0-5 start in the Big 12 with a Wednesday game in Fort Worth against the Horned Frogs also looming before the trip to Austin.

Other than Kansas and Iowa State, other ranked conference teams include Kansas State at No. 13, TCU at No. 14, and Baylor at No. 21.