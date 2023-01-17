Longhorn Republic Podcast: Undefeated week on the hardwood

On both the men’s and women’s sides, the Texas Longhorns had a very successful week on the hardwood.

Under interim head coach Rodney Terry, the men’s team overcame not one, but two double-digit deficits to improve to 4-1 in conference play and 7-1 since Terry took over the squad. Obviously, come-from-behind wins are not how you want it to happen every time, but making second-half adjustments is a strength for the Longhorns at the start of conference play. We dive in on what we think is causing the slow starts and how Texas manages to spark it in the second half.

On the ladies’ side, in typical fashion during the Vic Schaefer era, the Longhorns have started to build momentum heading into the grind of conference play, knocking off back-to-back ranked opponents in dominant fashion. It is still early, but we dive in on early signs of another “peak at the right time” performance for Texas under Schaefer.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)