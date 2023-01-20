Longhorns Daily News: Is Texas’ Bijan Robinson a sure-fire first round pick?

It’s the football offseason again, and we still need things to talk about.

In particular for the Texas Longhorns type of crowd, that’s where Bijan Robinson lands in this year’s NFL Draft. And barring any type of Kevin Costner-like scenario that sends Robinson falling down draft boards later this spring, good money says Robinson will land in the first round.

But where?

Sports Illustrated hypothesized this much: “Robinson, the reigning Doak Walker Award winner, is considered the top running back prospect in the 2023 class. His size, speed, physicality, and pass-catching skills have him listed as a consensus top 20 player. Some consider him top 10 thanks to his “can’t-miss” prowess in space. Others would list him based on potential as a top-five option.”

Pro Football Network also predicted that Robinson would land as low as No. 26; in this case, to the Cincinnati Bengals.

#Texas RB Bijan Robinson is a special talent. The RB position has become devalued of late, fans become hesitant for their team to go RB RD 1. Bijan is worth it. 220lbs with elite patience/vision paired with the ability to turn on a burst of speed.



pic.twitter.com/XRORrh3ksJ — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) January 18, 2023

Texas men’s basketball takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturdays at 5pm Central.

another day, another watch list for our guy Marcus Carr pic.twitter.com/PQpZ5Al9gM — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) January 19, 2023