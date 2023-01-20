Texas post-NCAA transfer portal window roster matrix

Following the closure of the 45-day NCAA transfer portal window that started in December and the beginning of winter conditioning for the Texas Longhorns this week, the roster is almost completely set.

With Arizona tight end Duce Robinson the only remaining target in the 2023 recruiting class and Texas reportedly hosting Georgia transfer wide receiver Adonai Mitchell on Thursday, those two players are currently the only potential additions before the next NCAA transfer portal opens after spring practice.

Here’s where things stand on the roster after 14 departures into the portal during the transfer window with 11 of those players finding new destinations.

2023 Texas roster matrix Position 2024 class 2023 class Freshmen/Sophomores Sophomores/Juniors Seniors Super seniors Total Position 2024 class 2023 class Freshmen/Sophomores Sophomores/Juniors Seniors Super seniors Total QB Trey Owens Arch Manning Maalik Murphy* Charles Wright 4 Quinn Ewers RB Cedric Baxter Jr. Jaydon Blue Jonathon Brooks Keilan Robinson 5 Tre Wisner WR Hunter Moddon Ryan Niblett Brenen Thompson Jaden Alexis Isaiah Neyor 10 Johntay Cook Savion Red Casey Cain Jordan Whittington DeAndre Moore Jr. Xavier Worthy TE Spencer Shannon Juan Davis 5 Will Randle Gunnar Helm Ja'Tavion Sanders OL Jaydon Chatman Cole Hutson Hayden Conner Sawyer Goram-Welch Christian Jones 17 Connor Stroh Connor Robertson* Max Merril Jake Majors Andre Cojoe Kelvin Banks Trevor Goosby Cam Williams Payton Kirkland Neto Omeozulu* Malik Agbo* Devon Campbell DL/OLB Colten Vasek Justice Finkley Byron Murphy Vernon Broughton T'Vondre Sweat 17 Derion Gullette J'Mond Tapp* Barryn Sorrell Alfred Collins Sydir Mitchell Zac Swanson* Billy Walton Aaron Bryant* Tausili Akana Jaray Bledsoe* Kristopher Ross* Ethan Burke ILB S'Maje Burrell Trevell Johnson* David Gbenda Jett Bush** 8 Liona Lefau Derrick Brown* Jaylan Ford Anthony Hill Jr. DB Jaden Allen Derek Williams Jaylon Guilbeau Morice Blackwell Kitan Crawford 17 Malik Muhammad Austin Jordan Gavin Holmes Jahdae Barron Jelani McDonald Terrance Brooks Michael Taaffe** Jerrin Thompson Bryan Allen Jr.* Ryan Watts X'Avion Brice* Jalen Catalon Larry Turner-Gooden* K/P/DS Will Stone Ryan Sanborn 3 Lance St. Louis 86 In transfer portal Medical Transferred *Redshirted P Isaac Pearson OL Isaiah Hookfin Edge Prince Dorbah (ASU) **Former walk on with scholarship WR Agiye Hall TE Brayden Liebrock OL Andrej Karic (UT) CB Ishmael Ibraheem LB Devin Richardson (Wazzu) OL Junior Angilau (Oregon) CB Jamier Johnson (IU) QB Hudson Card (Purdue) WR Troy Omeire (ASU) Edge DJ Harris (USF) Edge Ovie Oghoufo (LSU) S JD Coffey (SDSU) OL Logan Parr (SMU)

A handful of players with decisions to make about the 2023 NFL Draft or moving on opted to return — wide receiver Jordan Whittington, right tackle Christian Jones, linebacker Jaylan Ford, and defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. Other less surprising announcements include center Jake Majors, nickel back Jahdae Barron, and safety Jerrin Thompson.

Former walk on Jett Bush is still listed on the roster matrix with his return expected after he did not receive recognition during Senior Day. The closet thing to an announcement Bush has made came via Instagram.