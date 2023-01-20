 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas post-NCAA transfer portal window roster matrix

Looking at the Longhorns roster with winter conditioning under way and the transfer portal window closed.

By Wescott Eberts
Texas football

Following the closure of the 45-day NCAA transfer portal window that started in December and the beginning of winter conditioning for the Texas Longhorns this week, the roster is almost completely set.

With Arizona tight end Duce Robinson the only remaining target in the 2023 recruiting class and Texas reportedly hosting Georgia transfer wide receiver Adonai Mitchell on Thursday, those two players are currently the only potential additions before the next NCAA transfer portal opens after spring practice.

Here’s where things stand on the roster after 14 departures into the portal during the transfer window with 11 of those players finding new destinations.

2023 Texas roster matrix

Position 2024 class 2023 class Freshmen/Sophomores Sophomores/Juniors Seniors Super seniors Total
Position 2024 class 2023 class Freshmen/Sophomores Sophomores/Juniors Seniors Super seniors Total
QB Trey Owens Arch Manning Maalik Murphy* Charles Wright 4
Quinn Ewers
RB Cedric Baxter Jr. Jaydon Blue Jonathon Brooks Keilan Robinson 5
Tre Wisner
WR Hunter Moddon Ryan Niblett Brenen Thompson Jaden Alexis Isaiah Neyor 10
Johntay Cook Savion Red Casey Cain Jordan Whittington
DeAndre Moore Jr. Xavier Worthy
TE Spencer Shannon Juan Davis 5
Will Randle Gunnar Helm
Ja'Tavion Sanders
OL Jaydon Chatman Cole Hutson Hayden Conner Sawyer Goram-Welch Christian Jones 17
Connor Stroh Connor Robertson* Max Merril Jake Majors
Andre Cojoe Kelvin Banks
Trevor Goosby Cam Williams
Payton Kirkland Neto Omeozulu*
Malik Agbo*
Devon Campbell
DL/OLB Colten Vasek Justice Finkley Byron Murphy Vernon Broughton T'Vondre Sweat 17
Derion Gullette J'Mond Tapp* Barryn Sorrell Alfred Collins
Sydir Mitchell Zac Swanson*
Billy Walton Aaron Bryant*
Tausili Akana Jaray Bledsoe*
Kristopher Ross*
Ethan Burke
ILB S'Maje Burrell Trevell Johnson* David Gbenda Jett Bush** 8
Liona Lefau Derrick Brown* Jaylan Ford
Anthony Hill Jr.
DB Jaden Allen Derek Williams Jaylon Guilbeau Morice Blackwell Kitan Crawford 17
Malik Muhammad Austin Jordan Gavin Holmes Jahdae Barron
Jelani McDonald Terrance Brooks Michael Taaffe** Jerrin Thompson
Bryan Allen Jr.* Ryan Watts
X'Avion Brice* Jalen Catalon
Larry Turner-Gooden*
K/P/DS Will Stone Ryan Sanborn 3
Lance St. Louis 86
In transfer portal Medical Transferred *Redshirted
P Isaac Pearson OL Isaiah Hookfin Edge Prince Dorbah (ASU) **Former walk on with scholarship
WR Agiye Hall TE Brayden Liebrock OL Andrej Karic (UT)
CB Ishmael Ibraheem LB Devin Richardson (Wazzu)
OL Junior Angilau (Oregon)
CB Jamier Johnson (IU)
QB Hudson Card (Purdue)
WR Troy Omeire (ASU)
Edge DJ Harris (USF)
Edge Ovie Oghoufo (LSU)
S JD Coffey (SDSU)
OL Logan Parr (SMU)
  • A handful of players with decisions to make about the 2023 NFL Draft or moving on opted to return — wide receiver Jordan Whittington, right tackle Christian Jones, linebacker Jaylan Ford, and defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. Other less surprising announcements include center Jake Majors, nickel back Jahdae Barron, and safety Jerrin Thompson.
  • Former walk on Jett Bush is still listed on the roster matrix with his return expected after he did not receive recognition during Senior Day. The closet thing to an announcement Bush has made came via Instagram.
  • In addition to running back Bijan Robinson, running back Roschon Johnson, and DeMarvion Overshown, nose tackle Keondre Coburn opted against using his COVID year of eligibility.
  • Texas had added three transfers — Wake Forest cornerback Gavin Holmes, Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon, and Stanford punter Ryan Sanborn.
  • Wide receiver is the only other position that the Longhorns might address in the coming days with Texas leading for Mitchell, who would fill a critical need.
  • Linebacker depth and a potential starter at edge are the two positions Texas could target during the May transfer window.
  • The Longhorns are currently one scholarship over the 85-man limit for the fall, so roster management should not be a significant concern entering the spring with typical attrition usually in the three-to-five player range.

