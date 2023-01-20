Texas post-NCAA transfer portal window roster matrix

Following the closure of the 45-day NCAA transfer portal window that started in December and the beginning of winter conditioning for the Texas Longhorns this week, the roster is almost completely set.
With Arizona tight end Duce Robinson the only remaining target in the 2023 recruiting class and Texas reportedly hosting Georgia transfer wide receiver Adonai Mitchell on Thursday, those two players are currently the only potential additions before the next NCAA transfer portal opens after spring practice.
Here’s where things stand on the roster after 14 departures into the portal during the transfer window with 11 of those players finding new destinations.
2023 Texas roster matrix
|Position
|2024 class
|2023 class
|Freshmen/Sophomores
|Sophomores/Juniors
|Seniors
|Super seniors
|Total
|Position
|2024 class
|2023 class
|Freshmen/Sophomores
|Sophomores/Juniors
|Seniors
|Super seniors
|Total
|QB
|Trey Owens
|Arch Manning
|Maalik Murphy*
|Charles Wright
|4
|Quinn Ewers
|RB
|Cedric Baxter Jr.
|Jaydon Blue
|Jonathon Brooks
|Keilan Robinson
|5
|Tre Wisner
|WR
|Hunter Moddon
|Ryan Niblett
|Brenen Thompson
|Jaden Alexis
|Isaiah Neyor
|10
|Johntay Cook
|Savion Red
|Casey Cain
|Jordan Whittington
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|Xavier Worthy
|TE
|Spencer Shannon
|Juan Davis
|5
|Will Randle
|Gunnar Helm
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|OL
|Jaydon Chatman
|Cole Hutson
|Hayden Conner
|Sawyer Goram-Welch
|Christian Jones
|17
|Connor Stroh
|Connor Robertson*
|Max Merril
|Jake Majors
|Andre Cojoe
|Kelvin Banks
|Trevor Goosby
|Cam Williams
|Payton Kirkland
|Neto Omeozulu*
|Malik Agbo*
|Devon Campbell
|DL/OLB
|Colten Vasek
|Justice Finkley
|Byron Murphy
|Vernon Broughton
|T'Vondre Sweat
|17
|Derion Gullette
|J'Mond Tapp*
|Barryn Sorrell
|Alfred Collins
|Sydir Mitchell
|Zac Swanson*
|Billy Walton
|Aaron Bryant*
|Tausili Akana
|Jaray Bledsoe*
|Kristopher Ross*
|Ethan Burke
|ILB
|S'Maje Burrell
|Trevell Johnson*
|David Gbenda
|Jett Bush**
|8
|Liona Lefau
|Derrick Brown*
|Jaylan Ford
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|DB
|Jaden Allen
|Derek Williams
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|Morice Blackwell
|Kitan Crawford
|17
|Malik Muhammad
|Austin Jordan
|Gavin Holmes
|Jahdae Barron
|Jelani McDonald
|Terrance Brooks
|Michael Taaffe**
|Jerrin Thompson
|Bryan Allen Jr.*
|Ryan Watts
|X'Avion Brice*
|Jalen Catalon
|Larry Turner-Gooden*
|K/P/DS
|Will Stone
|Ryan Sanborn
|3
|Lance St. Louis
|86
|In transfer portal
|Medical
|Transferred
|*Redshirted
|P Isaac Pearson
|OL Isaiah Hookfin
|Edge Prince Dorbah (ASU)
|**Former walk on with scholarship
|WR Agiye Hall
|TE Brayden Liebrock
|OL Andrej Karic (UT)
|CB Ishmael Ibraheem
|LB Devin Richardson (Wazzu)
|OL Junior Angilau (Oregon)
|CB Jamier Johnson (IU)
|QB Hudson Card (Purdue)
|WR Troy Omeire (ASU)
|Edge DJ Harris (USF)
|Edge Ovie Oghoufo (LSU)
|S JD Coffey (SDSU)
|OL Logan Parr (SMU)
- A handful of players with decisions to make about the 2023 NFL Draft or moving on opted to return — wide receiver Jordan Whittington, right tackle Christian Jones, linebacker Jaylan Ford, and defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. Other less surprising announcements include center Jake Majors, nickel back Jahdae Barron, and safety Jerrin Thompson.
- Former walk on Jett Bush is still listed on the roster matrix with his return expected after he did not receive recognition during Senior Day. The closet thing to an announcement Bush has made came via Instagram.
- In addition to running back Bijan Robinson, running back Roschon Johnson, and DeMarvion Overshown, nose tackle Keondre Coburn opted against using his COVID year of eligibility.
- Texas had added three transfers — Wake Forest cornerback Gavin Holmes, Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon, and Stanford punter Ryan Sanborn.
- Wide receiver is the only other position that the Longhorns might address in the coming days with Texas leading for Mitchell, who would fill a critical need.
- Linebacker depth and a potential starter at edge are the two positions Texas could target during the May transfer window.
- The Longhorns are currently one scholarship over the 85-man limit for the fall, so roster management should not be a significant concern entering the spring with typical attrition usually in the three-to-five player range.
