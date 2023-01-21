Texas set to host first junior day this weekend

Junior Day season is officially upon, ladies and gentlemen. While I know some of you guys are probably still recovering from the 2023 cycle, it is officially time to mash the gas and go full steam ahead into the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The Texas coaching staff has prepared itself to host a plethora of visitors this coming weekend for their first Junior Day weekend and there will be some big names on the 40 acres, as Steve Sarkisian and his staff begin to lay the groundwork early in the cycle.

Lets take a look at some of the names that are slated to be in Austin this weekend, so we can get acquainted with some of the targets already on the radar for the Longhorns in 2024.

Quarterback

Trey Owens - Cypress (TX) Cy-Fair - Three Star - Texas

Looks like Austin is the place to be this weekend ‍♂️ #HookEm — Trey Owens (@Htx_Owens) January 20, 2023

Owens committed to the Longhorns a little over a week ago now, and will be in town with his recruiting hat firmly on. After chasing Arch Manning into the summer this past cycle, the Longhorns have their signal caller in the boat before the end of January.

Running back

Jerrick Gibson - Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy - Five Star

They don’t get much more elite at the running back position in 2024 than Jerrick Gibson and Tashard Choice has been prioritizing him for some time now. Choice has shown he can go into Florida and pluck one of the nation’s top backs already and he is trying to do it again with Gibson.

James Peoples - San Antonio (TX) Veterans Memorial - Four Star

Peoples is another top 100 running back talent that will be making the trip to Austin this weekend. It is clear from some of the names at the position that will be in town that Texas is big game hunting once again after landing Cedric Baxter in 2023.

Taylor Tatum - Longview (TX) - Four Star

Yet another top 100 level talent at running back that will be in Austin this weekend. Tatum rushed for over 1800 yards and had 33 touchdowns on the ground this past fall for the Lobos. He already has over 30 reported offers from some of the best programs in the country.

Wide Receiver

Gekyle Baker - Brownsboro (TX) - Four Star

Baker is a productive, multi-sport athlete from East Texas that has has tallied almost 1800 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns in the past two seasons. Baker is similar to Jelani McDonald in the sense you make room for guys like this in your class every cycle.

Offensive Line

Daniel Cruz - North Richland Hills (TX) Richland - Four Star

Excited to be at Texas tomorrow‼️ pic.twitter.com/iGEzo9W086 — Daniel Cruz (@DanielCruz_51) January 20, 2023

We know by now that Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood likes to lock in on his guys early and that has been the case with Daniel Cruz. Cruz is viewed as a potential center at the next level and Texas has showed considerable interest early on.

Nyier Daniels - Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic - Three Star

We all know Kyle Flood has a type and Daniels fits that bill perfectly. Daniels checks in at 6’7, 330 pounds and is a former teammate of Texas signee Sydir Mitchell.

Michael Uini - Copperas Cove (TX) - Four Star

Uini is another massive framed tackle that Flood has prioritized early on. Uini visited for a game in the fall and will be backing an appearance on campus for the Junior Day this weekend.

Defensive Line

Alex January - Duncanville (TX) - Three star

You won’t find many defensive tackles that are capable of legging out triples on the baseball diamond. January is a Texas legacy and the Longhorns offered in late December.

D’antre Robinson - Orlando (FL) Jones - Four Star

KingJoseph Edwards - Hoschton (GA) Mill Creek - Four Star

Linebacker

Justin Williams - Conroe (TX) Oak Ridge - Four Star

I will be at the University of Texas this weekend yall tune in #hookem — Justin Williams (@Justinwilliamz4) January 20, 2023

Defensive Back

Kobe Black - Waco (TX) Connally - Five Star

I’ll be at UT this weekend! — Kobe Black (@lilkb2xx) January 20, 2023

After landing his teammate Jelani McDonald earlier this month, the Longhorns will be putting a full court press on McDonald’s teammate Kobe Black. Black is is viewed as one of the top defensive back prospects in the country for the 2024 class and already holds over 30 offers.

Jaden Allen - Aledo (TX) - Four Star - Texas

Allen has been committed to the Longhorns for awhile now, and much like Owens he will be in town with his recruiting cap firmly on to bolster the staff’s efforts this weekend.

Athletes

Hunter Moddon - Clear Lake (TX) - Four Star - Texas

I will be at University Of Texas this weekend on the 21st! #Hookem pic.twitter.com/GWjZWARrKI — Hunter Moddon (@HunterModdon) January 18, 2023

This is not a comprehensive list of all the players scheduled to be in town, so there will names added and subtracted once we start seeing arrivals start to trickle in.