Texas offers 2023 Mississippi DL Jonathan Davis

Things have been pretty quiet on the 2023 recruiting front with the entire Longhorn class signing during the early signing period. The only additions to the Longhorn program have come via the transfer portal, but it looks like Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis is trying to squeeze one more into the class.

Yesterday, the Longhorns extended an offer to Monticello (MS) Lawrence County defensive lineman Jonathan Davis. Davis looks to be a very under the radar recruit until yesterday only held an offers from Coastal Carolina, Southwest Mississippi Community College, and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Per Inside Texas, Davis took a visit this weekend to see Coastal Carolina and is slated to potentially visit Texas officially this coming weekend right before NSD2. The information on Davis is minimal to the point that he didn’t have a recruiting profile with any of the services until today when his Texas offer was reported.

Davis is listed at 6’5, 300 pounds and is seen on tape as a stand up edge rusher that displays some good quickness and athleticism for someone of his size. He is pretty raw from a technical standpoint, but definitely has the look of someone you might take a flier on late to see how he develops with the benefit of a redshirt year.

This recruitment provides some late cycle intrigue for the Longhorn recruiting fans, as we head into the home stretch of the 2023 cycle.