Longhorns Daily News: Arch Manning’s first turnover at Texas was his student ID

The equation is simple for any famous Texas Longhorns recruits: Lose your student ID on campus, a student accidentally retrieves it, and then said student promptly posts about it on social media. Voila — that’s how quality content is born in this biz, folks, as you can see.

But that’s the story in itself — one of the newest Longhorns has had trouble hanging onto his college ID, as noted by CBS Sports and other publications earlier this month.

Arch Manning loses student ID in first week at Texas, card gets found and posted on social mediahttps://t.co/ra2IMGrqPe — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 16, 2023

Better that than live turnovers, but that’ll be a whole ‘nother story.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: LBJ’s Jahmal Fenner steps down as football coach, linked to UT job

Austin American-Statesman: States’ laws hostile to women, not a barrier to hosting sporting events

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win West Virginia: Marcus Carr lights up the floor

Dallas Morning News: Meet Texas Longhorns 5-star QB Arch Manning, other freshmen already in Austin

247Sports: Sources sound off on new Director of High School Relations Jahmal Fenner

247Sports: Texas roster departure tracker and scholarship list

Inside Texas: IT Week in Review: Another Big 12 Road Win, Junior Day, AD Mitchell, collective control

Inside Texas: Texas Hoops: Goals still in play after road split last week

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Georgia transfer WR Adonai Mitchell commits to Texas

Texas offers 2023 Mississippi DL Jonathan Davis

Texas post-NCAA transfer portal window roster matrix

Texas set to host first junior day this weekend

Quick thoughts from No. 7 Texas’ 69-61 win over West Virginia

No. 7 Texas at West Virginia gamethread

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Recruiting scoop and updates from Texas Junior Day

247Sports: Quick hitters from Texas Junior Day

247Sports: Five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson talks Texas Junior Day visit in exclusive interview

247Sports: Live updates from Texas Junior Day

247Sports: The Huddle: New Crystal Ball prediction and additional recruiting notes

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Wrapping up Texas’ Junior Day with news, notes

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: What we learned from Texas’ first Junior Day Part I

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: New Texas Longhorns offers and junior day breakdown

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Can anyone stop this Georgia dynasty? You’re up, Michigan

Dallas Morning News: Beyond Kansas, best Big 12 basketball teams are programs you might not expect

Our Daily Bears: Baylor escapes Norman 62-60 for fourth straight win

Viva the Matadors: Should Mark Adams be on the hot seat?

Frogs O’ War: Ole Miss WR transfer Jaylon Robinson commits to TCU

Frogs O’ War: TCU 83, Kansas 60: Frogging the Phog

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Assessing Brent Venables’ shaky start

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia announces addition of Blaine Stewart to Mountaineer coaching staff

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State struggles in second half, Cyclones lose 61-59

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Final 4 NFL playoff teams, ranked by who’s most likely to win Super Bowl

SB Nation: The last play in the Cowboys’ Divisional Round loss to the 49ers was an absolute disasterclass

SB Nation: Ziaire Williams might have hit the longest shot in NBA history

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball beat the Baylor Bears over the weekend.