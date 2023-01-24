Longhorns Daily News: New odds give Texas men’s basketball fourth-best chance for Big 12 regular season title

BetOnline.ag released their latest lines yesterday. According to how the bettors figure it, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns men’s basketball squad currently has the fourth-best chance at taking home the Big 12 regular season title at +700.

Texas’ last regular season title came in in the 2007-2009 season.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: What we know about Jahmal Fenner, LBJ football and the Texas job

Dallas Morning News: Texas women’s basketball teams shut out of AP poll for first time in 47 years

Inside Texas: How can Adonai Mitchell help Quinn Ewers?

Inside Texas: How former Texas Longhorns fared in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs

Inside Texas: New arrivals, player driven competition, and a key figure’s health in the latest Texas offseason notes

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas announces hire of former Austin LBJ head coach Jahmal Fenner as Director of High School Relations

Portal Madness: Tracking Texas players and targets in the NCAA transfer portal

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Recruiting scoop and updates from Texas Junior Day

247Sports: Emptying the notebook following 2023 Polynesian Bowl

247Sports: Elite 2025 running back Jordon Davison talks Texas Junior Day

Inside Texas: On3 Consensus 4-star OT Michael Uini recaps junior day visit to Texas

Inside Texas: More intel following Texas’ Junior Day, coaches on the road

Inside Texas: The first signing period has been a success, and the second one currently lacks punch

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Associated Press: College basketball poll: TCU inches closer to top 10; Baylor rises to No. 17

Oklahoman: Tramel: K-State leads Big 12 after dead-last preseason prediction

Our Daily Bears: No. 17 Baylor outshines No. 9 Kansas 75-69

Viva the Matadors: Rational and irrational expectations

Frogs O’ War: Big 12 Power Rankings: TCU knocks Kansas off the top

Frogs O’ War: TCU DL Lwal Uguak declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

The Smoking Musket: Neal Brown acknowledges that the 2022 season ‘wasn’t good enough’

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re talkin’ Kansas State

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State vs Texas Tech: Can Bramlage stay Doomy today?

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas falls short vs Baylor, 75-69

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: How the Bengals retooled their running game

SB Nation: Why the NBA loves to hate the Memphis Grizzlies

SB Nation: The stupidest people are spreading a terrible Damar Hamlin clone conspiracy theory

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas men’s basketball takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys tonight at 8pm Central.