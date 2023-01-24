No. 10 Texas hosts Oklahoma State

After a two-game road trip, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns return to the Moody Center on Tuesday evening to finish the regular-season series against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a sweep.

Seventeen days ago, Texas traveled to Stillwater to face Oklahoma, notching a 10-point win in an ugly, low-scoring affair in which the Horns shot 31.5 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three-point range. Guard Marcus Carr was one of two Texas players who scored in double digits in the win, notching only 12 points. But the Longhorns were excellent defensively, forcing 18 turnovers by the Cowboys and limiting the three lead guards for Oklahoma State to 17 points combined on 5-of-23 shooting, including 1-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc.

With the Cowboys boasting the nation’s No. 8 defense in KenPom.com’s adjusted efficiency metric, Tuesday’s game may not be aesthetically pleasing, either, but the Longhorns do have two players performing at a high level in recent games in Carr and forward Dylan Disu.

Carr scored a game-high 23 points in Saturday’s win over West Virginia while adding three steals and leads Texas in scoring (17.4 ppg), assists (80), steals (32), and minutes (31.9 mpg) in addition to shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range.

Meanwhile, Disu is enjoying the best stretch of his Longhorns career, averaging 11.5 ppg in 19.0 mpg while hitting 10-of-19 (.526) shot attempts from the floor in the last two games. As defenses focus on slowing down Carr, Disu has provided a secondary scorer and a reliable post presence capable of getting high-quality looks in the paint.

Texas has won 15 of the last 18 games against Oklahoma State in Austin. This season, the Longhorns are tied for second place in the Big 12 standings thanks to a 5-0 record against the bottom five teams in the conference.

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. Central

TV: Longhorn Network

Radio: The Longhorns IMG Radio Network

Livestream: WatchESPN

Odds: Texas is an eight-point favorite, according to DraftKings.