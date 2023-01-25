Reacts Survey: Which transfer portal player are you most excited about?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

With spring classes in session, the transfer window has closed until spring ball concludes meaning Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns have their roster...for now.

Texas added four players from the portal, with Georgia wideout Adonai Mitchell being the latest. Mitchell, a two-time national champion, recorded a touchdown in each of the Bulldogs’ four College Football Playoff games over the last two years.

Mitchell joins Gavin Holmes (Wake Forest/CB), Ryan Sanborn (Stanford/P), and Jalen Catalon (Arkansas/S).

Out of the four additions from the transfer portal, which player are you most excited to watch in the 2023 season?

