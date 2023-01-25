Longhorn Republic Podcast: Basketball finding its footing

The Texas Longhorns, both the men and the women, continue to put themselves in solid position to make a run at a conference title as we rapidly approach the back half of conference play.

The men, after dropping just their second conference game a week ago to the Iowa State Cyclones, responded with back-to-back wins over West Virginia and Oklahoma State to move into a three-way tie for first place in the conference. Following a weekend non-conference matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers, Texas will face another tough ranked matchup as they welcome the Baylor Bears to the Moody Center.

On the ladies’ side, Texas picked up its third ranked win in four games, beating the Baylor Bears in Waco for the first time since 2017. Up next for the Longhorns, a matchup that will go a long way in deciding who will take home the women’s crown as they welcome No. 14 Oklahoma to the Moody Center.

