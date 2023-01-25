Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Charles Omenihu arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charge

Multiple outlets reported late last night that former Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, increasingly a key member of the San Francisco 49ers defense, has been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Omenihu has since posted bail.
From ESPN: “Police arrived at a residence at 4:39 p.m. local time [in Santa Clara County, California] after a woman called to report that Omenihu, who is her boyfriend, pushed her to the ground during an argument. No visible injuries were observed on the woman, who did complain of pain in her arm but declined medical attention, police said. The case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.”
