Date set for Texas Orange-White game

The annual spring-ending scrimmage once again serves as the centerpiece of “Made in Austin Weekend.”

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Football: Texas Spring Game Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns announced that quarterback Arch Manning and the other early enrollees will make their public debut in the annual Orange-White game on April 15.

The spring-ending scrimmage previewing the 2023 season will once again serve as the centerpiece of “Made in Austin Weekend,” featuring Bevo Blvd presented by H-E-B, Smokey’s Midway, and Hook ‘Em Hangout opening at 9 a.m. Central ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff. The school plans on announcing more fan activities, including a special edition of Longhorn City Limits, in the coming weeks.

As always, all events surrounding the Orange-White game are free admission. The 2023 season opener against Rice is set for Sept. 2.

In addition to the scrimmage at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Texas softball will host Kansas at McCombs Field with the men’s and women’s tennis, rowing, and soccers teams also in action on campus that weekend.

