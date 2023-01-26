Longhorns Daily News: Dallas Cowboys grab Texas’ Bijan Robinson in first round of Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft

Recent Texas Longhorns running back alum Bijan Robinson isn’t from the Lone Star State.

He grew up in Arizona.

But that doesn’t mean a Texan – a Longhorn fan – can’t have their dreams come true in the NFL Draft later this spring. That would be the case if a scenario in analyst Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft players out, in which the Dallas Cowboys grab Robinson in the first round.

From ESPN: “... Team owner Jerry Jones loves star running backs, going back to his days of drafting Emmitt Smith in Round 1 in 1990, and he repeatedly has said Ezekiel Elliott is the Cowboys’ most important player. Well, Elliott could be a salary-cap casualty this offseason, and Tony Pollard — who made the Pro Bowl this season — broke his left leg in the divisional round and is a free agent. Could Jones and the Cowboys start over and take Robinson, the best back in this class, here? Robinson also is a great pass-catcher, so he’s more than just a between-the-tackles runner. He could also take some of the pressure off quarterback Dak Prescott. I thought hard about defensive tackle with this pick, with Bryan Bresee (Clemson) and Mazi Smith (Michigan) as two possibilities. Dallas struggled at times stopping the run.”

Never count out Jerry Jones.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball notched a win over the Oklahoma Sooners last night.