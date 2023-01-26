Texas offers 2024 4-star ATH Terry Bussey

The Texas Longhorns have extended an offer to 2024 Timpson four-star athlete Terry Bussey, the seventh-ranked athlete in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and is the 90th-ranked prospect overall.

The Longhorns entering the mix gives Bussey 21 reported offers and this is going to be a recruitment that will attract all the major Power Five programs.

Bussey sports some crazy production over the past couple of seasons. In 2022, he threw for 2,177 yards and 26 touchdowns while also rushing for 2,596 yards and an additional 46 touchdowns on the ground. On the defensive side of the ball, Bussey registered 115 total tackles, recorded 5 interceptions (returning 4 for touchdowns), and also returned four kicks for touchdowns as a punt and kickoff return specialist.

Bussey is the kind of player that never comes off the field and despite carrying a full workload he has dominated for the last three years of high school career, as he has earned district MVP honors dating back to his freshman season.

I’m not sure where Bussey projects best at the next level just yet, but he is the type of player you sign and figure it out later.