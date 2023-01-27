Reacts Results: Texas fans most hyped for AD Mitchell

It’s been a busy off-season for the Texas Longhorns with various portal additions, a top-five recruiting class, and a few new hires to Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts survey, we asked which transfer portal move has you, diehard Texas fans, the most excited?

All four additions are expected to start from day one and include Wake Forest cornerback Gavin Holmes, Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon, Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, and Stanford punter Ryan Sanborn.

Shockingly, Texas fans voted for the dude who’s caught four touchdown passes in his four College Football Playoff games.

Not too shabby.

The wideout position was a bit of a question mark after the conclusion of the 2022 season with the futures of Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, and coach Brennan Marion up in the air.

Now heading into the spring, it looks like one of the strengths on Sark’s roster with Worthy, Whittington, and Isaiah Neyor returning.