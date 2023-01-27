Longhorns Daily News: Texas signee Arch Mannings continues reign above all in final 2023 recruit rankings

Recent Texas Longhorns signee Arch Manning, the top quarterback in the 2023 recruit class, will end his career as a prospect as the nation’s top player in the latest – and final – 247Sports rankings. It’s the hype that’s only appropriate of the stud native Louisianan.

Check out 247Sports’ video breaking down why, exactly, Manning remains top overall.

“Arch Manning can’t seem to hold on to his student ID, but he did hold on to the No. 1 spot in the final @247Sports national rankings.” - @Andrew_Ivins



Five-Star profile: Arch Manning retains No. 1 in the nation status #HookEm | @Horns247



(FREE): https://t.co/IaY80ADGWI pic.twitter.com/IEXeKnpDNb — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) January 26, 2023

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Vic Schaefer looks for consistency but coaches for perfection

Dallas Morning News: Texas, Rodney Terry have chance to make statement vs. Tennessee, former coach Rick Barnes

Inside Texas: Humidor: A look at important Texas position battles, workout schedule

Inside Texas: Texas Football: The last time the Longhorns... (Pt. 2)

Inside Texas: Exclusive: Texas One Fund president Patrick Smith explains the nuts and bolts of the main UT NIL collective

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas offers 2024 4-star ATH Terry Bussey

Reacts Results: Texas fans most hyped for AD Mitchell

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: 247Sports No. 3 RB Taylor Tatum talks latest visit to Texas

247Sports: Texas signee Johntay Cook sees rise in final Top247 rankings

247Sports: Where Texas signees stand in the final 2023 Top247 rankings

247Sports: Texas linebacker Anthony Hill finishes as five-star in final 247Sports rankings

247Sports: Texas target Duce Robinson finishes as five-star in 247Sports final 2023 rankings

Inside Texas: 2025 4-star Kaliq Lockett gives Texas visit high marks

Inside Texas: On3 Consensus No. 4 IOL DeAndre Carter recaps Texas trip

Inside Texas: Every Texas signee’s highest ranking in final On3 Consensus

Inside Texas: Humidor: Texas hosting 2023 commit, defensive back targets, and more on the radar

Inside Texas: Texas continues to assess the transfer portal, and final 2023 cycle updates

Inside Texas: Where Texas Longhorns targets are visiting this weekend

Inside Texas: Texas Recruiting Round-up: Coaches on the road, new offers issued

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Big 12 MBB intra-conference transfer report cards

Viva the Matadors: Where Tech stands as recruiting wraps up next week

Viva the Matadors: Tech slapped down at home

Frogs O’ War: TCU WR Derius Davis wins the Jet Award

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Making sense of the negotiations to exit the Big 12 for the SEC

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Noah Pauley officially introduced as receivers coach, Scheelhaase moved to quarterbacks

Bring On The Cats: Tournament Thursday: Dreaming of a one seed

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Analytics predicts who will win NFL conference titles, advance to Super Bowl LVII

SB Nation: Aaron Rodgers trade rumors are happening again after Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett

SB Nation: Frank Reich is a safe, boring, mediocre hire by the Panthers

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas men’s basketball takes on the Tennessee Volunteers at 5pm Central, Saturday.

all in the moments pic.twitter.com/9OlVBXZ820 — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) January 27, 2023

Texas women’s basketball faces off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys tomorrow at 7pm Central after taking down one Oklahoma opponent in a Red River Rivalry game this week.