Longhorns Daily News: Texas signee Arch Mannings continues reign above all in final 2023 recruit rankings

Recent Texas Longhorns signee Arch Manning, the top quarterback in the 2023 recruit class, will end his career as a prospect as the nation’s top player in the latest – and final – 247Sports rankings. It’s the hype that’s only appropriate of the stud native Louisianan.
Check out 247Sports’ video breaking down why, exactly, Manning remains top overall.
“Arch Manning can’t seem to hold on to his student ID, but he did hold on to the No. 1 spot in the final @247Sports national rankings.” - @Andrew_Ivins— Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) January 26, 2023
Five-Star profile: Arch Manning retains No. 1 in the nation status
(FREE): https://t.co/IaY80ADGWI pic.twitter.com/IEXeKnpDNb
- Texas men’s basketball takes on the Tennessee Volunteers at 5pm Central, Saturday.
all in the moments pic.twitter.com/9OlVBXZ820— Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) January 27, 2023
- Texas women’s basketball faces off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys tomorrow at 7pm Central after taking down one Oklahoma opponent in a Red River Rivalry game this week.
what a night pic.twitter.com/0LNfMgpn5b— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) January 27, 2023
