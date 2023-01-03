Texas DS Zach Edwards enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns senior deep snapper Zach Edwards entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, according to Inside Texas. Edwards, who received recognition from the Longhorns on Senior Day, is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

A 5’11, 212-pounder from Azle, Edwards spent one season at Oklahoma before transferring to Texas in 2019. During that season, Edwards did not see any game action, but he did serve as the holder against Kansas State and in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado in 2020 after punter Ryan Bucjevski tore his ACL. In 2021, Edwards was the holder for the final nine games when Bucjevski broke his clavicle. Edwards finally made his debut as a deep snapper this season, serving as the starter in that role for three games until freshman Lance St. Louis took over when conference play began.

St. Louis is expected to remain the starter for the 2023 season with rising junior Christian Rizzi in line to compete for the backup role as special teams coordinator Jeff Banks looks for a walk on to fill out the depth chart at the position.