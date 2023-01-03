Texas S target Ja’Had Carter commits to Ohio State

On Tuesday, Syracuse Orange rising junior Ja’Had Carter announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes over the Texas Longhorns despite visiting Austin last month prior to the recruiting dead period.

In the 247Sports transfer rankings, Carter is the No. 12 player overall and the top player at his position.

Carter, a Virginia product who had 36 tackles, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery in a strong 2022 season, was one of the only players publicly target by Texas since the NCAA transfer window opened last month.

Two of the other targets, Wake Forest transfer cornerback and Stanford transfer punter Ryan Sanborn, both signed with Texas during the early signing period in December.

Carter’s decision leaves the Longhorns looking for an experienced safety capable of replacing Anthony Cook and the only clear target is Razorbacks transfer Jalen Catalon, who will visit Austin this weekend, according to Orangebloods, after overcoming initial concerns about the shoulder injuries that have limited him the last two seasons.