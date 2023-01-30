Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Joseph Ossai on late AFC Championship penalty: ‘I gotta do better’

Former Texas Longhorns defensive end Joseph Ossai, now with the Cincinnati Bengals, was the man of the hour last night.

But not for good reason – or a game-winning play.

It was Ossai’s unnecessary roughness penalty that set the Kansas Chiefs up for a short field goal to win the AFC Championship and send the team to their third Super Bowl in just a few years.

“I gotta learn from experience,” Ossai said of the play after the game last night, per ESPN. “I gotta know not to get close to that quarterback when he’s close to that sideline if it’s anything that could possibly cause a penalty in a dire situation like that. I gotta do better.”

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys over the weekend.

Texas baseball practice is officially underway.