Reacts Survey: Would you take back Rick Barnes?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Rick Barnes and the Texas Longhorns were once again reunited for the second time since his departure from Austin, falling to the now #2 Tennessee Volunteers in Rocky Top 82-71.

With Rodney Terry currently the interim head coach and the future of the position still in flux until likely the end of the season, a thought popped into my head.

Before we go any further, let me say this is purely just a hypothetical question. There have been no rumors about Rick Barnes wanting to leave Tennessee nor have there been any rumors of Texas being interested in his return.

But in a world where it was possible, would you want to re-hire Rick Barnes back after the end of this season?

Barnes left the 40 acres as the winningest coach in program history with a 402-180 record along with one Final Four appearance and three Elite Eights. The Horns also failed to get out of the first weekend in March in their last six appearances in the NCAA tournament.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/F2K8WY/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back later in the week for the results and don’t get too upset in the comments.