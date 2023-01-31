Decision from 4-star S Warren Roberson will highlight quiet National Signing Day for Texas

With the advent of the early signing period, National Signing Day in February is no longer Christmas for recruitniks — the majority of prospects now sign in December, leaving only a handful of decisions from high school recruits during the second signing period.

And that’s true once again for the Texas Longhorns, who enter Wednesday with only one target set to decide in Red Oak safety Warren Roberson, a TCU Horned Frogs pledge since in October who is also considering the USC Trojans.

The 6’0, 180-pounder’s decision not to sign early never boded well for TCU and neither did his recent official visit to Austin last weekend, which produced six flip picks in the 247Sports Crystal Ball and three flip picks from On3. USC hosted Roberson for an official visit last summer.

Texas offered Roberson in September and has a remaining need in the secondary with only two high school signees in the 2023 recruiting class — South Oak Cliff’s Manny Muhammad and New Iberia (La.) Westgate’s Derek Williams — although head coach Steve Sarkisian’s program did add two transfer portal additions in Arkansas transfer Jalen Catalon and Wake Forest transfer Gavin Holmes.

A relatively late-rising prospect, Roberson is a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 258 player nationally and the No. 22 safety, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and has the versatility to play multiple spots in the secondary.

Texas enters National Signing Day with the No. 3 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team rankings and only one other remaining target other than Roberson — No. 1 tight end Duce Robinson, who is not only a longshot for the Longhorns, but also not expected to make a decision on Wednesday.

So when Sarkisian meets with the media in the morning, most of the focus will be on the transfer portal additions since the early signing period and the signings of wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and athlete Jelani McDonald, in addition to the possible signing of Roberson.