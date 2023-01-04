Longhorn Republic Podcast: Closing the book on the Alamo Bowl

The Texas Longhorns closed out the year on a disappointing note, falling to the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl.

It was clear in the game that Texas missed the presence of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, struggling to find success in the limited attempts on the ground with Keilan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. That left the game on the arm of Quinn Ewers, who answered the call well and finished with the third-best bowl performance by a quarterback in school history, in spite of his early struggles in the game. Defensively, Texas put up yet another stellar performance against a top-tier offense, holding the No. 2 passing attack in the country to its season low and future Heisman candidate Michael Penix to his second-worst outing of the year.

So what lessons did we learn about what Texas might look like in 2023 and how do we feel heading into the second full offseason of Steve Sarkisian’s tenure at Texas?

