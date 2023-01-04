Texas edge Ovie Oghoufo announces intention to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns senior edge Ovie Oghoufo announced his departure from the program on Wednesday with the intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal to use his final season of eligibility.

Longhorn Nation,

The memories and friendships I’ve made here will last forever. From coaches to teammates to staff, thank you for allowing me to be part of storied tradition. Forever grateful.



I intend to find a new home this upcoming season for my last year of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/diAwvdQ2WJ — KING (@OvieOghoufo) January 5, 2023

Oghoufo was recognized on Senior Day back in November.

A consensus three-star prospect out of Farmington (Mich.) Harrison in the 2018 recruiting class, Oghoufo signed with Notre Dame and redshirted before playing sparingly over the next two seasons with the Fighting Irish, recording 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 19 games in South Bend.

After entering the portal as a graduate transfer, Oghoufo committed to Texas in early 2021 and spent two seasons with the Longhorns, playing in 12 games with eight starts in 2021, recording 42 tackles (21 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries, and two passes broken up before playing in 12 games with 11 starts in 2022 with 50 tackles (20 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, four quarterback hurries, and three passes broken up.

Texas boasts some young talent at the edge position in redshirt freshman J’Mond Tapp and sophomores Justice Finkley and Ethan Burke, as well as 2023 signees Colton Vasek, Tausili Akana, and Billy Walton III.