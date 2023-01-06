Jordan Whittington announces return to Texas for 2023 season

Heading into the offseason, the Texas Longhorns needed to ensure the wide receiver room remained stocked with talent and will likely have a key piece of the equation back in 2023 with the return of Jordan Whittington, first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN, and then confirmed by Whittington himself.

Sources: Texas receiver Jordan Whittington plans to return to the Longhorns for a fifth year In 2023. He’s an honorable mention All-Big 12 wideout with 16 career starts, 1,252 total receiving yards and is considered the top leader on the Texas offense. pic.twitter.com/JMs2RZ2XbW — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 6, 2023

Whittington came to the Longhorns as a consensus five-star prospect after leading Cuero to a state championship, but saw his first three seasons on the Forty Acres all limited due to injury, missing 21 total games. When healthy, Whittington showed his value to the offense often, both as a third-down conversion specialist and a willing blocker in both the run and pass game.

In the 2022 campaign, his first fully-healthy season, he managed 50 receptions for 652 yards and a touchdown, earning himself All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions at the receiver position.

Over 16 total starts across 26 games at Texas, Whittington has 99 receptions for 1,252 yards and four touchdowns, as well as a rushing touchdown.

His return means Texas has the potential to return its top three receivers from the 2022 campaign in a room that also looks to gain Isaiah Neyor, who missed the 2022 season due to a preseason ACL injury.