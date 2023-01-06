Texas signees, targets set to play in All-American Bowl on Saturday

Five Texas Longhorns signees will participate in Saturday’s All-American Bowl in San Antonio, along with two targets who are set to make their announcements during the game.
Signees
- Aldine Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett, West — Niblett is known for his vertical speed and he’s been a problem for the West defense during practice this week.
Texas signee Ryan Niblett flashing the speed on this deep ball from Novosad @GHamilton_On3 @JHopkinsSD https://t.co/XW65aB03jC pic.twitter.com/AIkZ9knDCk— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 5, 2023
- Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips offensive lineman Payton Kirkland, East — While Kirkland’s positional projection is still up in the air for his Texas career — it’s possible that he can play right tackle with some physical development — the Florida product was playing guard in practice.
Two reps of Texas signee Payton Kirkland at LG clearing a lane in run drills at @aabonnbc practices #hookem— Joe Cook (@josephcook89) January 4, 2023
On3 Profile: https://t.co/BwfMpMxBxt pic.twitter.com/lrnU6oovF0
- Lehi (Utah) Skyridge edge Tausili Akana, West — With the defenses in the All-American Bowl playing in a 4-3, the underweight Akana is playing as an inside linebacker, where he may start his career at Texas if he can’t gain weight quickly after arriving on campus.
- Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., West — Set to compete at the high school level for one final time before enrolling early at Texas on Sunday, Hill has been displaying his trademark physicality in practice and should play a big role for the West.
Texas backer signee Anthony Hill with the huge hit in today’s practice. @MattGalatzan pic.twitter.com/xWLEl6dhJ2— Max Torres (@mtorressports) January 5, 2023
- North Crowley linebacker S’Maje Burrell, East — A late addition to the East squad, Burrell has also been doing some recruiting in San Antonio.
Texas LB S’Maje Burrell putting in some early recruiting work with elite 2025 WR Andrew Marsh at the All American Bowl Combine. pic.twitter.com/CC697CZDAH— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) January 6, 2023
Targets
- Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, West — A likely nickel back in college, McDonald has been flashing his versatility in San Antonio by playing cornerback. He’ll choose between Oklahoma State, TCU, and Texas after impressing during the week.
Jelani McDonald has been among the most impressive prospects at @AABonNBC practices. Versatile and athletic defender that can play all over. Set to announce his decision on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/JoNdiarRF1— Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) January 5, 2023
Strong morning practice for top 100 prospect Jelani McDonald @AABonNBC - working at DB. Here with a PBU https://t.co/lFlhNg5G7T pic.twitter.com/YmTbzVFMhB— Charles Power (@CharlesPower) January 4, 2023
- Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook cornerback Tyler Scott — The late-rising prospect took official visits to Alabama, Auburn, Texas, and USC, but the Tigers are considered the favorite ahead of his decision.
Loading comments...