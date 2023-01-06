 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas signees, targets set to play in All-American Bowl on Saturday

Jelani McDonald and Tyler Scott will both announce their decisions during the game.

By Wescott Eberts
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five Texas Longhorns signees will participate in Saturday’s All-American Bowl in San Antonio, along with two targets who are set to make their announcements during the game.

Signees

  • Aldine Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett, West — Niblett is known for his vertical speed and he’s been a problem for the West defense during practice this week.
  • Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips offensive lineman Payton Kirkland, East — While Kirkland’s positional projection is still up in the air for his Texas career — it’s possible that he can play right tackle with some physical development — the Florida product was playing guard in practice.
  • Lehi (Utah) Skyridge edge Tausili Akana, WestWith the defenses in the All-American Bowl playing in a 4-3, the underweight Akana is playing as an inside linebacker, where he may start his career at Texas if he can’t gain weight quickly after arriving on campus.
  • Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., West — Set to compete at the high school level for one final time before enrolling early at Texas on Sunday, Hill has been displaying his trademark physicality in practice and should play a big role for the West.
  • North Crowley linebacker S’Maje Burrell, East — A late addition to the East squad, Burrell has also been doing some recruiting in San Antonio.

Targets

  • Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook cornerback Tyler Scott — The late-rising prospect took official visits to Alabama, Auburn, Texas, and USC, but the Tigers are considered the favorite ahead of his decision.

