2024 4-star OT Michael Uini reveals top 10 schools

Even though we haven’t quite wrapped up things with the 2023 recruiting class, that isn’t slowing down recruits from the class of 2024 from beginning to narrow things down for themselves.

Copperas Cove (TX) four star offensive tackle Michael Uini had been teasing a little bit of news, and yesterday he let it be known that he is going to be focusing on ten specific schools moving forward.

The Longhorns were among the ten power five programs to make the cut for the central Texas offensive linemen, and one of three in-state (TCU and Baylor being the other two) programs Uini will be considering moving forward.

Uini has held a Texas offer since last summer and since then he has been known he was going to be one of biggest priorities for Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood in the 2024 class.

Uini was last on campus to see the Longhorns in November, and the Texas staff will likely push to get him back on campus later this month for a Junior Day visit to continue building the relationship early on in the cycle.

back in 40 acres today . pic.twitter.com/JGJvgR2yxJ — MichaelUini ✞ (@mikeuini1) November 12, 2022

Uini is the 6th ranked offensive tackle prospect in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and is 112th ranked overall prospect in the country.