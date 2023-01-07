3-star CB Tyler Scott commits to Auburn over Texas, others

An offer in late October and an official visit last weekend was not enough for the Texas Longhorns to land a commitment from Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook cornerback Tyler Scott, who pledged to the Auburn Tigers at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday.

The 6’2, 185-pounder was a fast-rising prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Scott received late offers from Arkansas, LSU, Michigan, USC, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Alabama, and Miami, among others, in October. As Scott’s recruitment changed trajectory, he made unofficial visits to Alabama and Tennessee in addition to an official visit to Auburn. The Crimson Tide and Trojans later hosted Scott on official visits before the Longhorns served as the Georgia product’s final host.

A consensus three-star prospect, Scott is ranked as the No. 446 player nationally and the No. 43 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Texas has signed South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Mohammad and New Iberia (La.) Westgate safety Derek Williams in the 2023 class.