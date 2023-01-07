No. 6 Texas wins ugly in 56-46 defeat of Oklahoma State

After regressing defensively over the six games under interim head coach Rodney Terry, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns bounced back from the dreadful performance on Wednesday against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 56-46 road win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday in Stillwater.

Neither team shot the ball well, but the Longhorns went on an 12-1 run over the final 5:59 as the Cowboys missed their last eight field-goal attempts as Texas guard Brock Cunningham hit a big three with 2:05 remaining to make it 53-46 and effectively put the game out of reach.

Guard Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting while adding four assists and forward Timmy Allen was the only other Texas player in double digits with 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting. The Horns shot just 31.5 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three and turned the ball over 15 times.

But in the offense-deficient game, it was the Cowboys that struggled more profoundly, including missing nine straight shots over a stretch of more than 11 and a half minutes spanning the end of the first half and the start of the second half. Oklahoma State ultimately shot 30.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three as the three lead guards for the Pokes combined to score just 17 points on 5-of-23 shooting.

The increased defensive intensity by Texas forced 18 turnovers leading to eight more shots by the Horns even though Terry’s group managed a mere 11-8 advantage in points off turnovers and three fast-break points.

Texas returns to the Moody Center for a big matchup on Wednesday against No. 17 TCU.