Texas DL Moro Ojomo declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns redshirt senior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo announced his declaration for the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday.

After receiving recognition on Senior Day back in November, Ojomo opted against using his extra season of eligibility afforded by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ojomo was only 16 years old when he enrolled at Texas after signing with the Longhorns as a consensus three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class ranked as the No. 390 player nationally and the No. 27 defensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a true freshman, Ojomo redshirted while appearing in three games late in the season, including the Big 12 Championship game and the Sugar Bowl against Georgia. In 2019, Ojomo broke into the defensive line rotation, playing in all 13 games and starting against Kansas and Texas Tech, recording 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery. During the pandemic-shortened season, Ojomo became a full-time starter and registered 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hurries, and one pass breakup. Under the new coaching staff in 2021, Ojomo earned All-Big 12 honorable mention after notching 29 tackles with three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and one pass breakup. As a redshirt senior, Ojomo was named second team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press with a solid season featuring 30 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble.