Reacts Survey: Who should Texas target as the next men’s basketball coach?

Less than two years ago it appeared Texas and Chris Del Conte hit a home run with the hire of Chris Beard. Now, they’ll have to return to the drawing board after the university made Beard’s termination official.

Do you stick with Rodney Terry, who has a 6-1 record as the interim coach, or go big-game hunting again? Reports have circulated that Texas has already been in contact with John Calipari’s reps about a potential move to Austin.

Former Longhorn Royal Ivey has been a popular name thrown around while he continues his coaching career on the Brooklyn Nets. There’s also Eric Musselman at Arkansas, Nate Oats at Alabama, and Kelvin Sampson at Houston.

Who would you like to see as the next head coach?