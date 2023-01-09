2024 4-star LB Justin Williams reveals top 6 schools

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns put together one of the top linebacker classes in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, and it looks like they are looking to continue stacking talent at the position in 2024.

Things are still early for the next wave of recruits in 2024, but that isn’t stopping some of the top players from narrowing down their options heading into the spring. Conroe Oak Ridge four-star linebacker Justin Williams is one of the best players in the country and he announced over the weekend that he has narrowed his recruitment down to six contenders.

The Lone Star State is well represented in Williams’ top list with TCU, Texas, and Texas A&M all making the cut for productive Houston-area backer.

In 2022, Williams tallied 95 tackles (17 TFLs) and 8.5 sacks as a junior on his way to earning defensive MVP honors within Montgomery county.

Williams is currently the fourth-ranked linebacker prospect nationally according to 247Sports Composite rankings and is the 54th-ranked prospect overall. There is currently one Crystal Ball pick in favor of Oregon heading into the spring period.