College GameDay heading to Dallas for Texas vs. Oklahoma

College GameDay will be in attendance for a second Texas Longhorns game this season as the undefeated, No. 3-ranked Longhorns face off against the undefeated, No. 14-ranked Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas next Saturday, the show announced on Saturday evening.

It’s the eighth time the crew has been at the State Fair for the Red River Rivalry and the 40th appearance for the Sooners, fourth-most all time since the show launched in 1993. Oklahoma has a 26-13 record with College GameDay in attendance.

The 2021 matchup between the Longhorns and Sooners was the last College GameDay appearance in the rivalry, a thrilling 55-48 win by Oklahoma that saw Texas race out to a 28-7 lead before Caleb Williams came off the bench to lead the Sooners to a 25-point fourth quarter and victory.

This year’s contest is the 119th meeting in the series between the longtime rivals that began in 1900 and has been played in Dallas since 1912. In 1929, the Longhorns and Sooners faced off at the State Fair for the first time. Texas leads the all-time series 63-50-5, including a 49-0 victory last year that marked the most lopsided victory for the Longhorns over the Sooners as Texas totaled 585 yards of offense, including 296 rushing yards, as Oklahoma only managed 195 yards offensively. It was the first shutout by the Horns in the series since a 19-0 win in 1965. The Sooners hadn’t been shut out at all since 1998.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on ABC following College GameDay.