No. 3 Texas opens as a 5.5-point favorite over No. 14 Oklahoma

On Sunday the No. 3 Texas Longhorns opened as 5.5-point favorites over the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners for next Saturday’s Red River Rivalry matchup at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, according to DraftKings.

Both teams are undefeated entering the game for the first time since 2011, a 55-17 win for the Sooners.

This year’s contest is the 119th meeting in the series between the longtime rivals that began in 1900 and has been played in Dallas since 1912. In 1929, the Longhorns and Sooners faced off at the State Fair for the first time. Texas leads the all-time series 63-50-5, including a 49-0 victory last year that marked the most lopsided victory for the Longhorns over the Sooners as Texas totaled 585 yards of offense, including 296 rushing yards, as Oklahoma only managed 195 yards offensively. It was the first shutout by the Horns in the series since a 19-0 win in 1965. The Sooners hadn’t been shut out at all since 1998.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on ABC following College GameDay, which will be in attendance for the rivalry game for the eighth time.