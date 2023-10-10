Texas Newcomers Report: Longhorns LB Anthony Hill continues impressive true freshman season

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s a new year, and that means there are new faces across the Longhorns’ roster. But like last year, think of this as less a report than it is a quick rundown of how Texas’ 2023 freshman class and his talented pool of NCAA Transfer Portal adds faired in their latest showing this college football season.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Let’s get into how the newcomers did in Week 6 against the Oklahoma Sooners.

CJ Baxter, RB: Baxter, a native of Orlando, Florida, was one of the Longhorns’ top recruits in the 2023 class. In his most recent outing, the true freshman recorded 7 rushes for 18 yards.

Tre Wisner, RB: The true freshman running back saw some action this past weekend.

Johntay Cook, WR: Cook saw limited playing time in Texas’ most recent matchup.

Deandre Moore, WR: The true freshman wide receiver saw the field last week.

Adonai Mitchell, WR: The junior wide receiver transfer, who joined Texas after two seasons and back-to-back national championships with the SEC’s Georgia Bulldogs, recorded 3 receptions for 33 yards. Mitchell, who came back down to Earth this week, has so far been one Texas’ most impactful targets throughout the Longhorns’ 2023 college football season.

Trevor Goosby, OL: The true freshman offensive lineman saw action last week.

Sydir Mitchell, DL: True freshman Mitchell saw limited playing time over the weekend.

Anthony Hill, LB: It’s beginning to go without saying that Hill’s latest performance was stellar. He was one of the top recruits at his position nationally, and his tenure at Texas is already paying off big for the Longhorns’ defense in one of the biggest games of the 2023 college football season. Hill recorded 8 tackles (5 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1 sack. Thanks to his breakout season in 2023, On3 also named Hill to its “Midseason True Freshman All-American Team.”

Liona Lefau, LB: Texas’ true freshman linebacker out of the Aloha State saw playing time.

Malik Muhammad, CB: The true freshman cornerback, coming to Austin straight from his native Dallas area, played but saw limited playing time in one of his first primetime outings.

Jelani McDonald, S: The Waco product got a few plays in over the weekend.

Derek Williams, S: The true freshman safety recorded 4 tackles (1 solo.)