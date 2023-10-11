Reacts Survey: Will Texas still win the Big 12 Championship?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

How long does it take to get over heartbreak? Well, if the Texas Longhorns are able to avenge Saturday’s 34-30 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Championship, heartbreak will end in December.

Texas does not control its own destiny with West Virginia currently undefeated and not on the Longhorn's schedule. That’s a sentence I did not expect to type in mid-October. However, if Texas runs the table, they’ll have a good chance of making the trip to the Big 12 Championship and setting up a likely rematch of the Red River Rivalry.

There’s still a long way to go but following last Saturday’s loss, do you think Texas will win the conference championship?

