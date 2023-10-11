Texas offers three-star Baylor edge commit Alex Foster

On Tuesday evening, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph edge Alex Foster, who is committed to the Baylor Bears.

A 6’5, 250-pounder ranked as a consensus three-star prospect, Foster is the No. 971 player nationally and the No. 104 defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Foster holds 15 total offers, including Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Mississippi State with the Razorbacks and Yellow Jackets hosting Foster for official visits in June, along with the Bears, prior to his commitment in early July to head coach Dave Aranda’s program.

Now Foster holds another high-profile offer as the Longhorns continue their pursuit of a bigger-bodied edge prospect to play the Jack end position in Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense — the two current edge commitments for Texas, Colin Simmons and Zina Umeozulu, both project as Buck ends or strong-side linebackers.

The Longhorns also remain in pursuit of Florida edge prospect Solomon Williams, who took an official visit to the Forty Acres for the last home game.