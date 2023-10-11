Texas Longhorns in the NFL: RB Bijan Robinson continues earning his legacy in Atlanta

The NFL season is underway.

So are the careers of some of your favorite former Texas Longhorns athletes.

Let’s break the performances in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Bijan Robinson, RB: Robinson, who was selected in the first round of last spring’s NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, logged 14 carries for 46 yards and also grabbed 2 receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown. Expect Robinson to keep hitting the toggle stick for the remaining 2023 season ... as if the rookie has led Texas fans (and not-so-Texas fans) to expect this year.

Roschon Johnson, RB: In his latest outing for the lowly Chicago Bears, first-year pro Johnson handled 3 carries for 19 yards.

Devin Duvernay, WR: A return specialist for the Baltimore Ravens, Duverney 2 punt returns for 13 yards.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR: Humphrey got the start at wide receiver for Denver Broncos.

Andrew Beck, TE: A big man gadget of sorts, the former Longhorn again started at fullback for the Houston Texans.

Geoff Swaim, TE: The Arizona Cardinals tight end got the start over the weekend. It was a performance in which Swaim hauled in 2 receptions for 22 yards.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The second-year big man up front started at right guard for the Washington Commanders.

Connor Williams, OL: The Miami Dolphins played his role as a starter over the weekend, at center, for the league’s top rushing and passing offense – at least as it currently stands.

Malcolm Roach, DL: The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman accounted for 2 tackles and defended 1 pass.

Joseph Ossai, DE: The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end recorded 1 tackle last weekend.

Jordan Hicks, LB: The starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker accounted for another epic day – and in Hicks fashion, one might say. That included 10 tackles (4 solo). Hicks is again coming into his own season. Expect to see more all-star performances from the Texas alum.

Malik Jefferson, LB: The Dallas Cowboys linebacker had a respectable showing over the weekend. Jefferson recorded 2 tackles (1 solo) and 1 tackle for loss.

D’Shawn Jamison, DB: In getting the start at cornerback for the Carolina Panthers, Jamison recorded 2 tackles (1 solo.)

DeShon Elliott, DB: The Miami Dolphins safety got the start over the weekend. It was an outing in which he racked up 6 tackles (5 solo.)

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starting safety saw 2 tackles (1 solo) and also had 1 special teams tackle.

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers in recent seasons, the former Longhorn legend went 1-1 on fields goals, with 23 yards as his long, as well as 1-for-1 in PATs.