Longhorns Daily News: Senior Bowl names Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat to its Midseason All-America Team

The Texas Longhorns are already at the midway point of the 2023 college football regular season. And as Texas enters midseason form, the program’s stars are earning recognition.
That includes defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, who was named to the Senior Bowl’s Midseason All-America Team earlier this week.
Midseason All-America honors for T'Vondre Sweat @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/dnqrP8JDKh— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 11, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: On second thought: Will the Longhorns run the table?
Austin American-Statesman: Hebner twins aim to qualify for Olympic marathon trials
Austin American-Statesman: Texas talks injury updates, senior plans and its back-up point guard
247Sports: The Insider: Where the Longhorns stand at midseason and what stands in their way
247Sports: Texas football midseason awards
Inside Texas: How can Texas score touchdowns in the red zone?
Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian’s teams have produced mostly positive results in games after bye weeks
Inside Texas: T’Vondre Sweat named a Senior Bowl midseason All-American
Inside Texas: For Texas, production is not leading to enough points...yet
Inside Texas: The Texas Longhorns’ top 10 plays midway through the 2023 season
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Red-zone wins: Cracking the code to Texas red-zone TD drives in 2023
Texas offers three-star Baylor edge commit Alex Foster
Texas Longhorns in the NFL: RB Bijan Robinson continues earning his legacy in Atlanta
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Auburn DL commit Dimitry Nicolas says Texas is program you have to consider
247Sports: Baylor commit Alex Foster talks new Texas offer
247Sports: Coaches on the road: Texas staff to see top targets, commits this weekend
247Sports: VIP recruiting chat going on now
247Sports: WATCH: Texas commit Aeryn Hampton shows off two-way skill in mid-season senior film
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns coaches on the road
Inside Texas: 2025 On3 four-star James Simon talks recruitment, next Texas trip
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
247Sports: The Big 12’s top 2024 NBA Draft prospects
Frogs O’ War: Social Media Summary: TCU vs. Iowa State
The Smoking Musket: Staring down the musket at Houston
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three Things We Learned: TCU
Wide Right & Natty Lite: The Night Cap: Recapping TCU and looking at Cincinnati
Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas avoids major penalties in IARP case
Rock Chalk Talk: A (semi) statistical recap of Central Florida
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Austin Ekeler talks Call of Duty: Next and the rise of streaming for athletes
SB Nation: Every NFL team ranked by their Super Bowl chances at Week 6
SB Nation: PGA Tour pro suspended for violating anti-doping policy, shoots back with all-too-familiar explanation
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Arch Manning was apparently feeling pretty charitable this week.
Texas QB Arch Manning will donate 100% of the $102,500 in proceeds from the sale of his Panini America 1-of-1 Throwback Prizm Black autographed card will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 12, 2023
