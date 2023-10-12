Longhorns Daily News: Senior Bowl names Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat to its Midseason All-America Team

The Texas Longhorns are already at the midway point of the 2023 college football regular season. And as Texas enters midseason form, the program’s stars are earning recognition.

That includes defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, who was named to the Senior Bowl’s Midseason All-America Team earlier this week.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: On second thought: Will the Longhorns run the table?

Austin American-Statesman: Hebner twins aim to qualify for Olympic marathon trials

Austin American-Statesman: Texas talks injury updates, senior plans and its back-up point guard

247Sports: The Insider: Where the Longhorns stand at midseason and what stands in their way

247Sports: Texas football midseason awards

Inside Texas: How can Texas score touchdowns in the red zone?

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian’s teams have produced mostly positive results in games after bye weeks

Inside Texas: T’Vondre Sweat named a Senior Bowl midseason All-American

Inside Texas: For Texas, production is not leading to enough points...yet

Inside Texas: The Texas Longhorns’ top 10 plays midway through the 2023 season

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Red-zone wins: Cracking the code to Texas red-zone TD drives in 2023

Texas offers three-star Baylor edge commit Alex Foster

Texas Longhorns in the NFL: RB Bijan Robinson continues earning his legacy in Atlanta

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Auburn DL commit Dimitry Nicolas says Texas is program you have to consider

247Sports: Baylor commit Alex Foster talks new Texas offer

247Sports: Coaches on the road: Texas staff to see top targets, commits this weekend

247Sports: VIP recruiting chat going on now

247Sports: WATCH: Texas commit Aeryn Hampton shows off two-way skill in mid-season senior film

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns coaches on the road

Inside Texas: 2025 On3 four-star James Simon talks recruitment, next Texas trip

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

247Sports: The Big 12’s top 2024 NBA Draft prospects

Frogs O’ War: Social Media Summary: TCU vs. Iowa State

The Smoking Musket: Staring down the musket at Houston

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three Things We Learned: TCU

Wide Right & Natty Lite: The Night Cap: Recapping TCU and looking at Cincinnati

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas avoids major penalties in IARP case

Rock Chalk Talk: A (semi) statistical recap of Central Florida

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Austin Ekeler talks Call of Duty: Next and the rise of streaming for athletes

SB Nation: Every NFL team ranked by their Super Bowl chances at Week 6

SB Nation: PGA Tour pro suspended for violating anti-doping policy, shoots back with all-too-familiar explanation

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Arch Manning was apparently feeling pretty charitable this week.