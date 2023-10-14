Reacts Results: Texas fans optimistic for return to Big 12 Championship

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

While the Horns do not have a game this weekend, they still will come out of the bye week winners thanks to Houston’s walk-off Hail Mary win over West Virginia.

Texas still does not control its own destiny, but winning out and some help from the conference would give the Longhorns a great chance of returning to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship.

Our SB Nation Reacts voters agree with 81% believing Texas will reach the conference title game.

The easiest path for Texas to reach Arlington is to win out with West Virginia losing one more game in conference play.

