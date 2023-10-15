Texas moves up to No. 8 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll

Eight teams in last week’s AP Top 25 lost over the weekend as chaos reigned supreme across college football, but since only one of those teams was ranked ahead of the Texas Longhorns, head coach Steve Sarkisian’s program only moved up one spot to No. 8, although the Longhorns made a bigger move in the Coaches Poll, gaining three spots to No. 8.

Oklahoma dropped one spot to No. 6 in the AP Poll after Washington edged out now-No. 9 Oregon for a big win and remains the only other Big 12 team ranked with Kansas, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State totaling four votes between the three teams. The Cowboys received 12 votes in the Coaches Poll after beating the Wildcats.

With no other ranked teams currently on the schedule for the Longhorns over the final six games, Texas will have to rely on losses by teams ranked more highly in order to move up in the polls.