Longhorns Daily News: Texas men’s basketball is No. 18 in Preseason AP Poll

The Texas Longhorns basketball season is right around the corner.
Ahead of the men’s season, the Longhorns are ranked No. 18 in the Preseason AP Poll.
But should Texas be ranked higher? Either way, a big season awaits.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Some highs, a few lows, and plenty to fix for Texas
Austin American-Statesman: Goal-line stand by OU highlights red zone issues for Texas football
Austin American-Statesman: Midseason grades show a little room to improve
247Sports: Midseason re-ranking of each of the Texas Longhorns’ position groups
247Sports: Morning Brew: Tracking my preseason projections for the Longhorns at mid-season
247Sports: Through six games, the numbers show an improved Texas team in every statistical category
Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian provides updates on several injured Longhorns following bye week
Inside Texas: Texas football midseason superlatives, per Pro Football Focus
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas moves up to No. 8 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll
No. 8 Texas is a 22-point favorite over Houston
Reacts Results: Texas fans optimistic for return to Big 12 Championship
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Way-too-early predictions for 2025 defensive class
247Sports: Five-star Texas commit Colin Simmons locked in with the Longhorns
247Sports: Lone Star Recruiting Roundup: Recruiting nuggets on several top prospects in the state of Texas
247Sports: How Texas transfers are performing this season
Inside Texas: Jermaine Bishop Jr. is a name to know for Texas fans
Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian’s methodical, national recruiting approach is what’s best for the program
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: New 2024 offer; latest from top targets and more
Inside Texas: ‘Not many of those walking around’ like UT commit D’antre Robinson
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Inside Texas: Texas exits the bye week in control of its Big 12 destiny
Frogs O’ War: Football: Hoover shines as TCU crushes BYU 44-11
Frogs O’ War: Quick Thoughts: TCU football 44, BYU 11
The Smoking Musket: What I think after the wildest 40 seconds
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State defeats Cincinnati
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Cincinnati
Bring On The Cats: The Avery Johnson Show: Kansas State 38, Texas Tech 21
Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas falls short at Oklahoma State
Rock Chalk Talk: A (semi) statistical recap of Oklahoma State
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: The Eagles might be frauds and it’s time we admit it
SB Nation: The Giants didn’t get pass interference call they needed from refs to beat Bills
SB Nation: Is this really how it ends for Bill Belichick in New England?
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball beat the Houston Cougars twice over the weekend.
- Texas soccer’s Lexi Missimo is having a record-breaking season so far.
